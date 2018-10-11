TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store will soon be open inside Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.
Back in July, we told you about Shewey's in Paris, Illinois expanding.
The new storefront in the mall is starting to come together.
It's a pottery store.
People can buy pieces and then paint them to make their own.
Shewey's is hosting a grand opening on October 27th.
Related Content
- Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store
- Honey Creek Mall store officially closes
- New business moving into Honey Creek Mall
- Hoosier hospitality found at Carson's in Honey Creek Mall
- Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at Honey Creek Mall
- Another anchor store at the Honey Creek Mall looks to be closing
- Terre Haute Police train at Honey Creek Mall for special response training
- Owners: Honey Creek Mall not closing, but expect differences in the future
- New VA Clinic to go behind Honey Creek Mall, preparations underway to build $25 million facility
- New baby centered store set to hold grand opening at The Meadows this weekend
Scroll for more content...