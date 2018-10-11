Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store will soon be open inside Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.

Back in July, we told you about Shewey's in Paris, Illinois expanding.

The new storefront in the mall is starting to come together.

It's a pottery store.

People can buy pieces and then paint them to make their own.

Shewey's is hosting a grand opening on October 27th.