Grand act of kindness lifts spirits of couple battling COVID-19

Through all the negativity surrounding the coronavirus, there are some uplifting stories emerging. This one comes out of Linton, where 2 people are fighting COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

LINTON, Ind. (TERRE HAUTE) - Through all the negativity surrounding the coronavirus, there are some uplifting stories emerging. This one comes out of Linton, where 2 people are fighting COVID-19.

Dan and Theresa Carpenter started feeling the symptoms of the coronavirus on March 20th and began to self quarantine. They were both tested on March 26th, and got their positive test results back on April 1st.

They’ve been quarantined for 16 days, and it can get lonely. The couple’s daughter, Danielle Feltner, posted on FaceBook an act that was truly uplifting.

A friend asked her if he thought it would be okay to gather people in a caravan driving past her parents house to show their love and support.

People from across the city got in their cars and made signs for the couple and did exactly that.

Feltner’s post on Facebook read in part, “My parents are physically weak, but I know their emotional state was lifted because of so many wonderful people. This meant more to them than you all will ever know.”

Feltner said she decided to share this story mainly because her family believes in the power of prayer and wanted others to know how much this virus can effect loved ones.

