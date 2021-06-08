Grand Opening set for recently completed Charles C. Hedde Health Education Center

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - When Good Samaritan Hospital was making plans to build the Gibault Tower there were also plans to build a conference center. However, there wasn't enough money at the time to pull it off. Six years later a new facility has been constructed to meet that need.

The Charles C. Heede Health Education Center is now open for business. The expansion was constructed on the backside of the hospital.

$2.5 million dollars was raised for the project. That funding was raised by the Good Samaritan Foundation. The foundation was asked to help out when the hospital came up short half a decade ago.

The Hedde center is named after the late Dr. Charles Hedde. Hedde was a big proponent of the residency program that now calls Good Samaritan home. Now his legacy will live on by teaching those who will follow in his footsteps.

Gary Hackney with the Good Samaritan Foundation says "Virtually every employee, every trained person will have some time that they will spend in here for education or training."

The hospital will hold a grand opening for the new facility on Friday the 11th from 6-9 pm.