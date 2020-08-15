Grand Opening for A Place Called Hope

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Female veterans are the fastest-growing demographic for homelessness in the United States. Dr. Duane Chassie and his wife Gloria wanted to do something about that in a big way, and they did it right here in the Wabash Valley. Clay City has a new "Place Called Hope" to help those who need it most in our area.

44 years ago, Duane Chassie went through an addiction program. There he met his wife, Gloria, who was living in a women's home at the time. Since then, the two have over 30 years of experience running homes for those struggling with addiction or homelessness--the most recent being in Florida.

About a year ago, the two were called to view a rundown home in Clay City, Indiana. It would be a lot of work, but they knew they had to follow their calling.

"We left Florida with our suitcases, moved here, took that step of faith, and it's all come together," Dr. Chassie proudly said, "We did a $50,000 renovation. It's a beautiful facility now and it's debt-free we are proud to say."

Saturday was the grand opening of A Place Called Hope, Inc. Chassie says their mission is to make women whole again while focusing on veterans who have lost their way.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch fully endorses Chassie's vision. She was there on Saturday to celebrate what she called a top priority in the Hoosier State.

It is a joyous house and it is a house of hope," Crouch said, "That is what they are going to be providing women who are suffering from addiction. They are going to be offering them hope and a second chance on life."

The ribbon was cut, and Chassie's new journey was underway. His wife, Gloria, will work directly with the women and he will serve as executive director of the home. He says their own experiences motivate them to provide A Place Called Hope and see it flourish for years to come.

"It's a deep, personal conviction but also a way of giving back," Chassie concluded, "What we have freely received, we want to freely give to others."

The home will be able to house 14 women starting now and will be free of charge for those who need it right here in the Wabash Valley.