Grain bins damaged during storms

WEST UNION, ILL. (WTHI) - The same storm that caused damage in Martinsville, Illinois, traveled eastward to West Union.
there 60 to 70 miles per hour wind gusts destroyed empty grain bins at the Littlejohn grain elevator just east of West Union.
Farmers with Littlejohn did say they are still figuring out their next steps.
This spring has already been a rough start to many farmers and severe storms just add another hurdle to jump over.
