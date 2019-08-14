CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a grain bin rescue in Crawford County on Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatchers told News 10, around 1:30 central time one person got stuck inside of a grain bin at 101 West Walnut Street in Hutsonville.
At around 3:00, dispatchers told us the rescue was complete, but the person's condition remains unclear.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Related Content
- Crews respond to Crawford County grain bin rescue
- Grain bin demo planned for this year
- Farmer talks safety after IL grain bin accident
- Crawford County hosts Horse Show
- Crawford County residents 'carol for a cause'
- Semi driver charged after Crawford County crash
- Crawford County seeks help with carnival rides
- Crews respond to semi fire
- Cleanup complete for overturned grain truck
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
Scroll for more content...