Crews respond to Crawford County grain bin rescue

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a grain bin rescue in Crawford County on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers told News 10, around 1:30 central time one person got stuck inside of a grain bin at 101 West Walnut Street in Hutsonville.

At around 3:00, dispatchers told us the rescue was complete, but the person's condition remains unclear.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.