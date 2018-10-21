Grain bin demo planned for this year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to demolish grain bins in Vincennes will soon be underway.
That's as the state granted approval to a contractor to build apartments in their place.
The Riverview Loft Apartments will be along the Wabash River.
Officials put a halt to the project this summer when they learned the grain silos were considered a piece of history to the city.
The Indiana Historic Preservation Board has approved the demolition work.
They say demolition crews must work with a historic preservation board to look for anything that's important to Vincennes history.
Demolition work is expected to start by the end of the year.
