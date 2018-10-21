Clear

Grain bin demo planned for this year

A photo showing a historic silo in Vincennes, Indiana. (WTHI Photo, Garrett Brown.)

A project to demolish grain bins in Vincennes will soon be underway.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to demolish grain bins in Vincennes will soon be underway.

That's as the state granted approval to a contractor to build apartments in their place.

The Riverview Loft Apartments will be along the Wabash River.

Officials put a halt to the project this summer when they learned the grain silos were considered a piece of history to the city.

The Indiana Historic Preservation Board has approved the demolition work.

They say demolition crews must work with a historic preservation board to look for anything that's important to Vincennes history.

Demolition work is expected to start by the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
A frosty start, but slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum