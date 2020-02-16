Grain Bin Safety Awareness Week kicks off in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday is the first day of grain bin safety awareness week in Indiana.

It runs through February 23rd.

We've told you, a young Wabash Valley man recently died in a grain bin accident.

He's now the face of a local safety push.

Colten Howard died 12 weeks ago.

His mother, Anita hopes his story will inspire others to take precautions before entering a grain bin.

"So he was fearless. Just like many other farmers, would enter a grain bin without giving it a second thought, because becoming engulfed in grain is something that they think is never going to happen to them," said Anita Howard.

She said she hopes people will think of Colten and remember to take precautions when working with grain bins.