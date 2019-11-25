Clear

'...it is such an unstable environment.' Expert warns about safety near grain bins

A tragic death of a young man Friday has those around the Wabash Valley spreading awareness.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A tragic death of a young man Friday has those around the Wabash Valley spreading awareness. News 10 reported previously that 18-year old Colten Howard of Rockville died when he fell into a grain bin on Friday.

Dana Gadeken is a farm safety expert at Vigo County's Purdue Extension. She says that this happens more often than people think or would like to talk about. 

Gadeken says the best way to describe a grain bin is to compare it to quicksand. It looks stable, but it's not. It only takes four seconds for the grain to be up to your knees. She says at that point, there are literally tons of pressure on your legs cementing you down. Within 20 seconds, you are fully engulfed. 

Gadeken says many don't think about farm safety until after traumatic stories like these happen. "Hearing these stories should give you the presence of mind to pause for a second and think, 'do I have choices before I move into that bin?'," she said, "Moving into the grain bin should always be the last course of action because it is such an unstable environment." 

Gadeken has gone through ample safety training and spoken with the Honey Creek Fire and EMS Department. She says first things first, you should think of every other option besides entering the grain bin. 

If you do decide to go in, she says she cannot stress safety equipment enough. You should be wearing a respirator because the air in the grain bin is very damaging to your lungs. 

Gadeken says never go in alone because you never know when a situation can turn dangerous. "We all think that we are indestructible," she said, "You think you will be fine and that's when bad situations happen. Safety equipment, having someone there, and understanding that you should think about what choices you have other than going into the grain bin are important.

