Graduation rates on the rise

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation has seen a little more than a 1% increase in graduation rates across the county. That's more than the average rate for the entire state of Indiana. But, there's another number the Vigo County School corporation pays more attention to.

"How many of our students were enrolled in May went on to graduate. We had a 97% graduation rate among those students," Bill Riley, The Director of Communications for the school corporation said

He said the biggest thing they try to do is keep students engaged and interested in school. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult.

"Student attendance ratings are down in our secondary schools," he said. "We are feeling a lack of student engagement at some level it's hard to be engaged right now."

Riley said he sees staff inside each of the schools bending over backward to try and keep students engaged. He said it's something the corporation focuses on every day to achieve its main goal of graduating students.

"More than ever we're attuned to the things that we can do even with COVID to keep a student engaged and motivated," Riley said. "In the end, it's going to help them graduate high school which is our goal."

Meanwhile, 7 schools across the entire state achieved a graduation rate of 100%. Including, Barr-Reeve and South Knox schools here in the Wabash Valley.