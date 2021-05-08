Graduation ceremonies are taking place on time this year

SAINT MAY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) -- All across the country right now many young adults are graduating. Many ceremonies this year look a lot different than last. Last year when the pandemic hit many graduates had online ceremonies or their graduation celebration was pushed back.

However, this year students and faculty at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College got to send their graduates off on time.

Dottie King is the president at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.

She told News 10 that last year the graduation ceremony for the spring of 2020 was pushed back to the summer.

This year, however, students were able to graduate on time, and King said she couldn't be more proud.

King said, "The students have accomplished much in four years, and this group of students has had to be especially persistent and determined to get through the challenges of learning in a covid environment."

King said this is a huge day for staff, students, and family members.

Kathryn Kraft was one of the many students that graduated today.

She said this day means a lot to her because she was worried that the college wouldn't even be able to have a ceremony this year.

Kraft said, "At a time we didn't even know if we were going to be on campus, so dealing with everything that's up in the air for all of covid is really stressful. But we are obviously happy to be here, we're happy that we've had our different traditions and ceremonies. So, we're really thankful for all of that."

Kraft said after the year they've endured this graduation means a lot to all of the students.

She said while this moment may be bittersweet saying goodbye to all her friends, she knows her classmates will go on to do bigger and better things.

Kraft said, "We're all proud of each other, and we're all proud as a family. It's fun because I can walk into that room and I know almost every face that's graduating with me. So, I don't know it's a collective community and we're all proud of each other."