Grab some food and help fundraise for a local pool project - here's how

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - You can "Dine to Dive" on Wednesday to help raise cash for the Sullivan City Pool fund.
Restaurants in Sullivan will donate a portion of their sales to the fund.
The city recently broke ground at the site of the old pool. The original bathhouse will be repurposed for use again.
See a full list of the businesses taking part below:
- Alyssa's Custom Cakes and Treats
- Goodie House Pizza
- Joe's Italian Foods
- Kara's Kupcakes
- Kat a Korner Diner
- La Pachanga
- Petty Pit Stop
- Sully's Steakhouse
- Sweet P's Agape Cafe
- The Newsstand