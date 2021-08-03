Grab some fish for dinner and help a kid with school supplies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute man is stepping up to make a difference.

Ryan Carter started giving out backpacks to local children in need nearly five years ago.

He told us after he struggled as a kid, he wants to help give back to the community.

That's why he's holding a fish fry this Sunday. He's working to raise money to buy backpacks and school supplies for local kids.

The fish fry will happen this Saturday at noon at 655 3rd Avenue in Terre Haute.

You can get your hands on two pieces of fish and two sides for $12.

You can also preorder your meal by reaching out on Facebook at this link.

Carter says he will also accept cash donations. You can drop off donations at Cache Lauren on 7th Street in Terre Haute.

The backpacks will be distributed on August 15.