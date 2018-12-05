Clear

Grab some dinner and support the Backpack Program

You will have the chance to help children in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 1:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to help children in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Some McDonald's locations are hosting a fundraiser for the Backpack Program.

The program gives students food to take home on weekends and long holidays.

The five Terre Haute McDonald's are participating.

They will donate 20 percent of their sales from Thursday evening to the program.

To support the cause, stop in between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m.

