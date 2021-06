TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed a new judge to the Terre Haute City Court.

On Thursday, Holcomb's office announced Kenneth McVey would take over the city court.

McVey was previously an attorney with Fleschner, Stark Tanoos, and Newlin. He also previously served in the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

A release says McVey will be sworn in on a date to be determined.