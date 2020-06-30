Governor signs executive order extending the prevention of evictions, foreclosures and utility disconnections in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order to extend the prevention of evictions, foreclosures, and utility disconnections.

The governor signed the order on Tuesday to extend that prohibition through July 31.

Earlier this year, Governor Holcomb signed the order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says people impacted should set up payment plans to avoid evictions after the executive order expires.

See the full executive order here.