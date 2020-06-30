Clear

Governor signs executive order extending the prevention of evictions, foreclosures and utility disconnections in Indiana

The governor signed the order on Tuesday to extend that prohibition through July 31.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 4:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order to extend the prevention of evictions, foreclosures, and utility disconnections.

The governor signed the order on Tuesday to extend that prohibition through July 31.

LINK | INDIANA TO OFFER UP TO $500 PER MONTH IN RENTAL ASSISTANCE THROUGH NEW PROGRAM

Earlier this year, Governor Holcomb signed the order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says people impacted should set up payment plans to avoid evictions after the executive order expires.

See the full executive order here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot with a chance of rain!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How Weather Has Affected Planting

Image

Protecting your pets during the Fourth of July

Image

Looking to take a "corona-cation" without worry? Travel experts weigh-in on how you can make it poss

Image

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, warm. High: 90

Image

Kevin Walker honoring his father

Image

Swarens Gatorade Award

Image

'Bugging Out': Museum in the Park continues with hands-on lesson about bugs

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center reopens in Clay County, here's what you need to know before you go

Image

Vincennes Police Department upgrades its body cameras

Image

SMWC announces George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 142461

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook901224554
Lake9695415
DuPage8993470
Kane7674265
Will6635319
Winnebago301492
McHenry201097
St. Clair1863135
Kankakee126965
Kendall95520
Madison93168
Rock Island91228
Champaign85412
Boone57921
DeKalb54218
Peoria48728
Sangamon41931
Jackson32919
Randolph2817
Stephenson2685
McLean25713
Ogle2564
Clinton23617
Macon22822
LaSalle20817
Union18419
Whiteside18315
Coles16117
Grundy1604
Iroquois1575
Warren1350
Cass1291
Morgan1273
Monroe12613
Knox1250
Tazewell1227
Williamson1144
Jefferson10717
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams881
Henry861
Pulaski740
Vermilion662
Marion650
Macoupin513
Douglas500
Perry501
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston432
Unassigned430
Jo Daviess421
Montgomery421
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford311
Bureau251
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer190
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Clark150
Fulton150
Franklin140
Bond131
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne131
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45228

Reported Deaths: 2624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11279677
Lake4781239
Elkhart300342
Allen2621106
St. Joseph181965
Cass16369
Hamilton144798
Hendricks136199
Johnson1231117
Porter67636
Madison64263
Tippecanoe6248
Clark61444
Bartholomew57844
Howard53855
LaPorte52225
Kosciusko4772
Jackson4513
LaGrange4496
Noble43128
Delaware42348
Boone41641
Hancock41335
Shelby41325
Marshall4073
Vanderburgh4076
Floyd35844
Morgan31631
Montgomery28420
Grant28326
Clinton2781
Dubois2586
White25510
Decatur24232
Monroe23728
Henry23215
Vigo2208
Lawrence21824
Harrison20622
Dearborn19922
Warrick19429
Greene18331
Miami1802
Jennings1709
Putnam1648
DeKalb1564
Scott1546
Daviess13516
Orange13323
Wayne1266
Franklin1248
Steuben1212
Perry1197
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Jasper1072
Wabash1062
Fayette957
Newton9310
Whitley794
Randolph754
Huntington702
Starke673
Wells671
Jay660
Fulton651
Jefferson631
Washington631
Clay594
Knox590
Pulaski551
Rush533
Benton460
Adams451
Sullivan451
Owen431
Brown381
Gibson362
Blackford352
Posey300
Spencer301
Tipton301
Crawford280
Fountain282
Martin240
Switzerland230
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192