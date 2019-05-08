Governor signs bill for pilot project on underground carbon dioxide storage

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb signed a law Wednesday dealing with underground storage of carbon dioxide in Vigo County.

It establishes a pilot project in West Terre Haute that would allow carbon dioxide to be captured at a proposed ammonia production facility at a former coal gasification plant. From there, the carbon dioxide would be injected the carbon dioxide into underground strata and formations.

The law also urges the legislative council to assign to an appropriate interim study committee for the 2019 interim the task of studying the geologic storage of carbon dioxide.

The project still needs a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.