Governor says he could boost Indiana child agency again

Indiana’s governor says he’s ready to boost spending again for the state’s child welfare agency if funding in the new state budget ends up being insufficient.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’s ready to boost spending again for the state’s child welfare agency if funding in the new state budget ends up being insufficient.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed the new budget during a Statehouse ceremony, five days after lawmakers approved it to end this year’s legislative session.

One provision trimmed $70 million from Holcomb’s request for an additional $572 million over the next two years toward allowing the state’s troubled Department of Child Services to keep hundreds of new caseworkers.

Republican budget writers say the lower funding level is possible because caseloads in the agency are improving.

Holcomb gave the agency a 40 percent budget boost last year and said Monday he would do so again if caseloads start growing.

