Governor orders flags to half-staff to honor former Governor Joe Kernan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to fly at half-staff statewide.

This is to honor former Indiana Governor Joe Kernan. He passed away on Wednesday at 74-years-old.

Kernan won three elections as South Bend’s mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996 and 2000. Kernan became governor in September 2003 after O’Bannon’s death and served for 16 months before he lost the 2004 election.

Flags should stay at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, August 5