Governor orders every school in Ohio to close for 3 weeks

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all schools closed for three weeks beginning Monday.

DeWine on Thursday acknowledged the hardships and disruptions that the order will create but said it’s necessary to help Ohio through the current crisis.

The announcement came as Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order banning gatherings of over 100 people. The ban is not absolute and exempts airports, workplaces, restaurants, religious gatherings, weddings and funerals and other events. Numerous cancellations preceded the announcement across the state.

Cincinnati canceled its Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on March 26, a 100-year tradition on the Reds’ opening day. The Cleveland Orchestra canceled three concerts scheduled for this week, while Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame postponed the May 2 induction ceremony.