Governor orders Vigo County flags to half-staff to honor Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags be flown at half-staff in Vigo County to honor a Terre Haute firefighter who recently passed away.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags be flown at half-staff in Vigo County to honor a Terre Haute firefighter who recently passed away.

John Schoffstall passed away last weekend due to complications of COVID-19.

The governor says flags should be at half-staff in the county from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 18.

That is the day of Schoffstall's funeral.

You can watch his services live on WTHITV.com.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 10154

Reported Deaths: 519
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3320164
Lake97841
Hamilton52029
Hendricks37815
Johnson35830
St. Joseph3067
Madison28324
Allen22416
Decatur16014
Clark1439
Porter1432
Boone1365
Hancock1276
Floyd1255
Elkhart1233
Bartholomew1165
LaPorte1125
Morgan1083
Monroe1022
Ripley893
Shelby864
Delaware855
Jackson770
Franklin757
Lawrence749
Vanderburgh711
Jennings630
Harrison612
Dearborn614
Howard614
Tippecanoe512
Warrick514
Vigo463
Grant452
Putnam433
Cass371
Greene362
Newton293
Washington280
Noble271
Montgomery250
Daviess241
Henry241
Miami220
Orange224
Kosciusko211
Owen211
Wayne211
Marshall200
Fayette203
Scott192
Jasper191
Rush171
Knox160
Whitley151
LaGrange151
Jefferson150
Brown141
Dubois140
Clay140
Steuben141
Clinton141
Switzerland120
Crawford120
DeKalb101
Randolph101
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash80
Parke70
Sullivan70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
Posey60
Martin50
Warren51
White50
Benton40
Spencer40
Vermillion40
Fountain42
Wells40
Gibson40
Perry40
Fulton30
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Pike10
Unassigned01

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 27575

Reported Deaths: 1134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook18087722
Lake176770
Will149488
DuPage146369
Kane49025
McHenry27913
Kankakee25210
St. Clair23914
Rock Island1544
Madison1513
Winnebago1214
Kendall1192
Champaign904
McLean823
Unassigned551
Sangamon544
Monroe505
Macon475
Randolph460
DeKalb391
Jackson394
Clinton390
Peoria341
Whiteside303
Adams290
Ogle291
Henry250
LaSalle251
Christian244
Grundy240
Tazewell213
Boone181
Macoupin180
Marion170
Livingston170
Lee150
Douglas120
Williamson120
Fayette121
Woodford110
Jo Daviess110
Iroquois110
Morgan111
Jefferson100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jersey80
Vermilion80
Bureau70
Piatt70
Pulaski60
Logan50
Carroll51
Bond40
Clark40
Washington40
Crawford40
Shelby40
Effingham41
Ford41
Franklin40
Massac40
Mercer40
Mason40
Union30
McDonough30
Jasper31
Saline30
Hancock30
Marshall20
Moultrie20
Knox20
Gallatin20
Menard20
Johnson20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Lawrence20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Greene10
Pike10
Perry10
Fulton10
