Governor orders Vigo County flags to half-staff to honor Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags be flown at half-staff in Vigo County to honor a Terre Haute firefighter who recently passed away.

John Schoffstall passed away last weekend due to complications of COVID-19.

The governor says flags should be at half-staff in the county from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 18.

That is the day of Schoffstall's funeral.

You can watch his services live on WTHITV.com.