VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags be flown at half-staff in Vigo County to honor a Terre Haute firefighter who recently passed away.
John Schoffstall passed away last weekend due to complications of COVID-19.
The governor says flags should be at half-staff in the county from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 18.
That is the day of Schoffstall's funeral.
You can watch his services live on WTHITV.com.
Related Content
- Governor orders Vigo County flags to half-staff to honor Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19
- Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Barbara Bush
- Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Birch Bayh
- Indiana's governor orders flags to half-staff on Friday to honor fallen trooper
- Community honors Terre Haute firefighters
- Services set for Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19
- Services finalized for Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19
- Terre Haute firefighter dies with COVID-19
- Terre Haute firefighter honored with yearly award
Scroll for more content...