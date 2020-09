INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced who will serve on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The open position is due to Judge John Baker's retirement.

Holcomb appointed Judge Leanna Weissmann for the vacancy.

Weissmann has handled a variety of criminal and civil cases.

Holcomb says Weissmann brings a depth of knowledge that will be used to serve the state well.