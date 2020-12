WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order on Tuesday to extend the state's public health emergency for 30 days.

The first of these executive orders were signed in March. It was set to expire on Tuesday.

With the extension, the emergency will expire on December 31.

On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 5,598 positive COVID-19 cases with an additional 142 deaths.