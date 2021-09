WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday.

Holcomb says it is to honor the life of Cpl. Humberto "Bert" A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana.

Sanchez was one of the Marines killed outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, during a suicide bombing last month.

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.