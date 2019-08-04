TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of two mass shootings.
Nearly thirty people were killed over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 8.
Related Content
- Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings
- Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in wake of Texas church shooting
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for bar shooting victims
- Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff for 1st Lt. Cullen's funeral
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Patriots Day
- Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen
- Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff for Texas shooting victims
- Governor directs flags lowered for former Indiana treasurer
- Indiana governor directs lowering flags for Florida victims
- Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Barbara Bush
Scroll for more content...