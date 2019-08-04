Clear

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

Nearly thirty people were killed over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of two mass shootings.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 8.

