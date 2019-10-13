Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday is the first day of Move Over Week in Indiana. The week is all about drawing attention to police who work along the road and reminding drivers to give them space.

Governor Eric Holcomb declared October 13th through the 19th as Indiana Move Over Week.

The Hoosier state was the first in the nation to pass a move over law back in 1999. It requires drivers to switch lanes and slow down when passing police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

The law has also been expanded to include road construction workers, tow trucks and other people who frequently work alongside the road.