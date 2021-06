TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced three new additions to the Indiana State University Board of Trustees.

The new trustees include Troy Woodroof, John Pratt, and Kimberly Collins.

The governor also reappointed Cynthia Powers to the board.

Holcomb appointed trustees to several other Indiana colleges, including Ivy Tech, Ball State, and Purdue.