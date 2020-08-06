Governor announces new resources for help with mental health and substance abuse

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More help is available for Hoosiers when it comes to mental health and substance abuse.

On Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced new access to peer-support.

It's thanks to the Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Mental Health America.

The expansion adds at least 40 recovery specialists at 16 organizations. This includes the Wabash Valley Recovery Center in Terre Haute.

The specialists are trained professionals with personal experience with mental health or substance use disorder.

The governor says this help is needed now more than ever with the pandemic.