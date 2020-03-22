Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks on Illinois' second day of stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois is on day two of a "stay-at-home" order.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the declaration Friday, and it took effect Saturday evening.

The governor said his reason for the order is to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Pritzker said he understands the frustration many Illinois residents are feeling right now.

He explained if the curve in cases bends in two weeks, he'll consider his order a success.

"We may begin to see a bending of this curve even after less than two weeks, so that's why we wanted to put this in place for long enough to see what affect we're having. We'll watch it very closely, I mean, I want just as much as everybody else does to begin to go back to normal as soon as possible," said Pritzker.

The order is in place through at least April 7th.