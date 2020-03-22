Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks on Illinois' second day of stay-at-home order

Pritzker spoke at a press conference Sunday afternoon. There, he explained if the curve in cases bends in two weeks, he'll consider his order a success.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois is on day two of a "stay-at-home" order.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the declaration Friday, and it took effect Saturday evening.

The governor said his reason for the order is to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Pritzker said he understands the frustration many Illinois residents are feeling right now.

He explained if the curve in cases bends in two weeks, he'll consider his order a success.

"We may begin to see a bending of this curve even after less than two weeks, so that's why we wanted to put this in place for long enough to see what affect we're having. We'll watch it very closely, I mean, I want just as much as everybody else does to begin to go back to normal as soon as possible," said Pritzker.

The order is in place through at least April 7th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Scattered rain tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Image

GameStop remains open

Image

Chalk your Walk

Image

Kayak launch open for public use

Image

Tulip Company drops prices after stores cancel orders

Image

ISU students move out due to coronavirus pandemic

Image

Servpro crews disinfect Boys & Girls Club

Image

State confirms first Greene County COVID-19 case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears