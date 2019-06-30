Governor Pritzker signs order to protect LGBTQ students in schools

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - On the final day of pride month, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order aimed at supporting transgender, non binary and gender non-conforming students.

The order creates a new task force.

The task force will examine schools and come up with ways to make them more inclusive.

This means promoting LGBTQ student rights and providing resources for those students.

The task force will also look at school policies like dress codes and procedures dealing with student names and pronouns.

Governor Pritzker said this is a step toward equality and that ignorance will not be an excuse for bigotry.

The Illinois State Board of Education chair said he looks forward to sharing best practices with schools across the state.