Governor J.B. Pritzker urges the public not to use vaping devices as investigation continues

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Officials in Illinois are urging the public not to use E-cigarette or vaping devices.

Governor J.B. Pritzker releases the warning as the Illinois Department of Public Health continues to investigate respiratory illnesses associated with the products.

Pritzker said there needs to be more research done on the short and long term health effects of using the vaping products.

He hopes people will avoid using the products while the investigation continues.

As of now, the investigation has not identfied a particular vaping product that is causing the respiratory illnesses.

Pritzker said he supports legislation to ban flavored vaping products.

So far, there have been 69 cases of vaping related illnesses reported in Illinois.