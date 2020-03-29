Governor J.B. Pritzker works to expand Medicaid coverage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the "Care Comes First" action plan.
This plan would expand medical coverage for residents across the state.
The state has submitted the paper work to request increased flexibilities around medicaid coverage.
If approved, it would mean residents, insured or not, can receive medicaid coverage for treatment if they've been diagnosed with COVID-19.
