Governor J.B. Pritzker works to expand Medicaid coverage

The Care Comes First action plan would allow residents insured or not, to receive Medicaid coverage for treatment if they've been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the "Care Comes First" action plan.

This plan would expand medical coverage for residents across the state.

The state has submitted the paper work to request increased flexibilities around medicaid coverage.

If approved, it would mean residents, insured or not, can receive medicaid coverage for treatment if they've been diagnosed with COVID-19.

