Governor Holcomb welcomes Saturn Pet care to Wabash Valley at future facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The future home of Saturn Petcare new pet food production plant served a different purpose Friday. It welcomed to the states newest production company.

"We really feel welcome and we are very happy to start this project finally," said Hubert Schiermeier, the CEO of Saturn Petcare.

There was a welcome event held at the future home Saturn Petcare. Local leaders all turned out to thank the company for choosing the Wabash Valley.

The biggest welcome came straight from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb himself. Holcomb says this has been a plan long in the making, but he was excited when the purchase became official.

"Well, I might have left the floor and jumped in joy. This was a team effort and we had been under discussions for some months but it just kept getting better and better and it was really a match made in heaven," said Governor Holcomb.

The governor says the opening could lead to even more development in the future of Indiana business.

"We're talking about two hundred new jobs, these are careers. When Saturn plants their flag on Hoosier soil it’s sending out a global message in a sense and we're proud to partner with them and grow with them," said Holcomb.

Now it may be more than a year before production in the new plant will begin, but if all goes well this plant could be just the beginning for the Wabash Valley.

"But we see in the U.S. market we see a huge opportunity for the future. Which would mean that there would be further expansion here in this business,” said Schiermeier.

Schiermeier said the plant does need a lot of work done before workers can begin, but the plant is expected to be up and running by the end of spring in 20-20.