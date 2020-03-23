Governor Holcomb temporarily suspends an Indiana code that will release a restriction on bars

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Holcomb issued an executive order that affects Hoosier bars.
He suspended a part of Indiana code.
That code requires alcoholic drinks to be consumed on-premises.
This move will allow bars to sell alcoholic drinks for carryout.
He made the decision in an effort to help keep businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic afloat.
Right now the decision is set to expire on March 31st.
