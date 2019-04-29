Governor Holcomb shares his thoughts on Indiana's gaming bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gave the state his thoughts on this past session of the General Assembly.

He talked about hate crime legislation that passed, as well as the controversial gaming bill.

The gaming bill saw it all this session.

Several hearings, a conference committee, countless amendments, and even a name change...from Senate Bill 552 to House Bill 1015.

Holcomb found himself caught in the web of controversy spun by the Indiana gaming bill.

Spectacle Entertainment chartered private jets and flew the governor twice on flights, totaling in the tens of thousands of dollars.

He didn't back away from answering our questions on the bill's future, once it makes it to his desk.

"I want to make sure the State of Indiana is the winner...and I have to read the bill word for word, and I'm not there yet," Holcomb told us.

He can choose to veto the bill, or he can simply not sign it...which would allow the bill to become law.

If the bill becomes law, a casino in Terre Haute is not yet a done deal.

The next step involves local voters to approve a casino as part of a referendum.

That could happen this fall or next spring.