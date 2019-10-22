Governor Holcomb presents check to two groups working to fight addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is thanking local organizations for their part in the fight against addiction.
Duke Energy pledged a $250,000 grant to Ivy Tech and the Hamilton Center earlier this year.
Tuesday night was the Hamilton Center's awards dinner. Governor Holcomb presented the check to the organizations.
Ivy Tech will use its $175,000 in funding to cover tuition, books, and fees for those wanting to become an addictions counselor.
The $75,000 for the Hamilton Center will be used for a pilot program. It will help people struggling with addiction get help.
