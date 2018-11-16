Clear

Governor Holcomb names new Terre Haute city judge

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new judge has been appointed for the City of Terre Haute.

On Friday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Matthew Sheehan will take over the position.

Sheehan received a Bachelor of Science from Indiana State University and his law degree from Indiana University.

He replaced Chris Wrede, who resigned from the position on August 9th.

Sheehan will be sworn in at a later date.

