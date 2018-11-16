TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new judge has been appointed for the City of Terre Haute.
On Friday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Matthew Sheehan will take over the position.
Sheehan received a Bachelor of Science from Indiana State University and his law degree from Indiana University.
He replaced Chris Wrede, who resigned from the position on August 9th.
Sheehan will be sworn in at a later date.
Related Content
- Governor Holcomb names new Terre Haute city judge
- Terre Haute senior named to Governor's STEM Team
- Gov. Holcomb coming to Terre Haute to visit Stark Industries
- Lawyers for the City of Terre Haute ask judge to throw away lawsuit against city
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team
- Responses to Governor Holcomb's State of the State address
- Governor Holcomb issues statement regarding death of officer Rob Pitts
- Vigo County Bicentennial: the forgotten name of West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute's upcoming drive-in movie theater has a name
Scroll for more content...