Governor Holcomb extends COVID-19 executive orders; State Health Officials make progress with vaccination efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb held his weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The big update involved extending executive orders for the Hoosier State.

The current COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Sunday, February 28th, and the state’s public emergency is set to expire Monday, March 1st. Governor Holcomb made it clear right off the bat on Wednesday that both of those will be extended 30 days.

Governor Holcomb says there’s no question that Indiana is trending in the right direction. The positivity rate is down to 4.1%, and Hoosier hospitalizations are at its lowest point since September.

He says it’s allowed Indiana to be more open than many places, but he says now is not the time to let up.

Indiana will be hosting the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as the Ohio Valley Conference, Horizon League, NCAA Division2 and Division 1 men’s basketball tournaments within the next 30 days. Governor Holcomb says that’s why it’s imperative to extend the county color coded restrictions executive order. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box agrees.

“Even though many of our metrics have improved significantly, now is not the time to abandon the protections we have put in place,” Dr. Box said, “We are seeing an increasing amount of variants emerge and the color coded guidance continues to be a valuable tool that helps communities take the measures best designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

In addition, Dr. Box says this is shaping up to be an exciting week related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Indiana has received all of the doses that were delayed because of the snowstorm, and the state has received the regular allotments of vaccine for this week.

Nearly half a million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. Both Dr. Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver says the state is eagerly awaiting Johnson and Johnson’s meetings with the FDA and CDC.

If Johnson and Johnson achieves Emergency Use Authorization, Indiana could start receiving doses of that vaccine as soon as next week. Dr. Weaver says the state will move eligibility to Hoosiers 50 and older as soon as supplies allow.

Starting this week, the state will be providing vaccines to 10,000 Hoosiers undergoing dialysis. These individuals will be notified by their dialysis provider.

This week, the state will also be deploying 10 mobile vaccine sites across Indiana. These counties were selected because vaccine appointments are booked for the foreseeable future. Greene County, in the Wabash Valley, is one of the 10 counties that were selected.

Dr. Weaver says this is a great step forward to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

“Our vaccine clinics have been amazing partners,” Dr. Weaver said, “This is a tremendous undertaking, but it’s likely the most important thing many of us will do in our lifetime.”

The state is expecting over 250,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine next week.