Clear

Governor Holcomb calls to raise smoking and vaping age from 18 to 21 in Indiana

On Tuesday, during his 2020 Next Level Agenda presentation in Terre Haute, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said one of his priorities is bettering public health.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations say Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country.

On Tuesday, during his 2020 Next Level Indiana Agenda presentation in Terre Haute, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said one of his priorities is bettering public health.

He is calling to raise the age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Holcomb also wants to improve enforcement to prevent underage sales.

Health groups say they are eager to work with the governor.

Other healthcare priorities Holcomb discussed was he wants to provide healthcare price transparency with a database. He wants to improve mental health services at schools and hospitals. He also said he hopes to add more drug recovery housing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County School leaders seek alternative learning methods to increase student attendance

Image

Mostly cloudy with a sharp WNW breeze. High: 28°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Winners awarded for the Christmas in the Park decorations at Deming Park

Image

Daddy-Daughter dance expected to be a hit

Image

VCSC leaders talk budget

Image

Heavy police presence reported on north 8th Street in Terre Haute

Image

Hey Kevin 12-9

Image

Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans