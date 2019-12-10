Governor Holcomb calls to raise smoking and vaping age from 18 to 21 in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations say Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country.

On Tuesday, during his 2020 Next Level Indiana Agenda presentation in Terre Haute, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said one of his priorities is bettering public health.

He is calling to raise the age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Holcomb also wants to improve enforcement to prevent underage sales.

Health groups say they are eager to work with the governor.

Other healthcare priorities Holcomb discussed was he wants to provide healthcare price transparency with a database. He wants to improve mental health services at schools and hospitals. He also said he hopes to add more drug recovery housing.