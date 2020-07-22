Governor Holcomb announces mask mandate for Indiana,including schools

Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar on the issuance of a statewide mask mandate for Hoosiers:

“Too many Indiana companies, employees and their families are in their fifth month of financial turmoil. That will not change and our economy will not be on the full road to recovery until some certainty is brought to this uncontrolled pandemic. The wearing of masks is a proven strategy for protecting others and enhancing our health – both physical and economic.

Governor Holcomb’s order is a necessary step at this time in continuing to reopen Indiana safely.”