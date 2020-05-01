Clear

Governor Holcomb announces 5 Stages that will re-open Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb has just unveiled a plan to get the Hoosier state back-on-track by July 4th.

May 1, 2020
Posted By: Richard Solomon

INDIANA- (WTHI)- There are four guiding principles that the governor said must be met.

  • The number of COVID-19 hospital patients has to decrease for 14 days.
  • The state must be able to maintain its surge capacity.
    this includes having critical care beds and ventilators available.
  • The state must be able to test Hoosiers who are symptomatic as well as essential workers.
  • Health officials must have systems to contact people who test positive and then notify people who might've been exposed.

All of these points must be met or the state may have to go backward in the phases of reopening, then the state can go into the five stages. 

Governor Eric Holcomb said the goal is for the entire state to reopen again by July 4th.

The governor said right now Indiana is already in Stage 1.

That's for elective surgeries and essential businesses. Stage 2 begins Monday, May 4th.

People who are 65 and older should still stay at home.

Manufacturers, construction operations and libraries can reopen. Malls will be able allowed to open Monday up to 50% capacity with indoor restrictions, and gatherings can occur up to 25 people at a time.

Also in Stage 2 but a week later, on Monday, May 11th barbershops, salons and tattoo parlors can reopen but only by appointment and practicing social distancing.

Also beginning May 11th restaurants will be able to reopen at 50% capacity.

Schools and other educational buildings will still remain closed.

Now, we move to Stage 3 which starts May 24th. Gyms, playgrounds, tennis courts and other facilities will be able to reopen.

Movie theaters will have to be at 50% capacity. People can have gatherings of up to 100 people.

Then we move to Stage 4 which begins June 14th.

This stage will let more businesses open and larger gatherings up to 250 people.

Retail stores and malls will be able to open back to full capacity.

This stage also allows bars, nightclubs, museums, sporting venues and amusement parks to open at 50% capacity.

Stage 5 is the last stage which is hoped for July 4th.

Once we get to this point, the state will then open up sport venues and larger facilities. Fairs and festivals will be back up and running, as well as restrictions being lifted for amusement and water parks. Retail shops and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity.

In the daily briefing, Governor Holcomb said the state is inching closer to a brighter day.

"Our effort going forward will be all about managing through this crisis. I'm praying for a vaccine but we gotta do what we can do right now. And we're taking the responsible steps in allowing folks to responsibly and safely return to some normal aspects of their life," said Governor Holcomb. 

Governor Holcomb said the ability to reopen at all is only because Hoosiers have worked together during this pandemic.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 17835

Reported Deaths: 1114
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5530328
Lake184683
Cass11642
Hamilton75562
Hendricks66734
St. Joseph63317
Johnson57962
Allen56050
Madison42048
Clark29314
Elkhart2877
Bartholomew25012
Porter2387
Hancock2189
LaPorte2185
Shelby20112
Decatur20028
Boone19020
Floyd17816
Delaware17615
Howard1725
Morgan1524
Jackson1381
Vanderburgh1351
Grant12910
Harrison1298
Monroe1238
Tippecanoe1102
Dearborn1046
Miami1040
Lawrence9913
Franklin977
Warrick9614
Ripley925
Orange769
Jennings752
Noble6912
Montgomery670
Putnam664
Vigo646
Greene566
Daviess4711
White470
Scott462
Newton465
Jasper461
Washington430
Wabash421
Henry391
Clinton381
Kosciusko341
Wayne343
Rush311
Marshall291
Fayette284
Fulton271
Jefferson260
LaGrange252
Pulaski230
Steuben231
Dubois230
Owen231
Carroll221
DeKalb201
Knox200
Clay201
Whitley191
Tipton181
Crawford180
Sullivan160
Starke161
Switzerland150
Jay150
Brown151
Randolph152
Parke120
Posey110
Warren111
Fountain112
Perry100
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Martin70
Union70
Adams71
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned0107

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 52918

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook365131607
Lake3509138
DuPage3081163
Will2492151
Kane152648
McHenry62134
St. Clair47530
Winnebago44211
Unassigned3781
Rock Island3779
Kankakee33825
Madison33321
Kendall2667
Sangamon1789
Randolph1561
Champaign1306
Ogle1191
Jackson1077
Macon10612
Clinton1063
Boone989
McLean953
DeKalb951
Peoria863
Whiteside845
Jefferson8312
Monroe7010
Warren620
LaSalle531
Knox460
Tazewell453
Henry450
Jasper445
Adams400
Stephenson350
Grundy350
Marion330
Cass330
Williamson310
Macoupin300
Christian304
Iroquois270
Montgomery261
Lee240
Coles221
Morgan221
Perry210
Livingston201
Pulaski180
McDonough180
Union170
Vermilion171
Fayette162
Douglas140
Woodford131
Jo Daviess130
Mason120
Jersey121
Washington100
Bureau100
Shelby101
Crawford100
Carroll92
Ford91
Franklin80
Mercer80
Menard80
Logan70
Piatt70
Bond61
Hancock60
Moultrie50
Effingham51
Clark50
Massac40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Henderson40
Greene30
Alexander30
Richland30
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Cumberland30
Saline30
Wayne20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Schuyler20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
