Governor Holcomb Honors Fallen Terre Haute Fireman at Daily COVID-19 Press Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb hosts daily press conferences updating the state on Coronavirus progress. He sometimes has mayors from different Indiana cities join him. Wednesday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett joined the Governor for an update on the Wabash Valley. Both men, though, spoke about the tragic passing of Terre Haute Fireman John Schoffstall.

Before Governor Holcomb introduced Mayor Bennett, he offered his condolences to the entire Terre Haute community. Holcomb expressed his gratitude for what Schoffstall meant to his community and his state.

"Our condolences go out to the Schoffstall family and to your administration for losing one of your finest--a first responder," Governor Holcomb said to Mayor Bennett, "Pass on our condolences and our gratitude for what he meant nor just to the community, but to the profession and to our state."

Mayor Bennett then spoke about how this past week has been extremely tough locally. He says condolences have come in from all across the state.

"These front line people are just right out there fighting this battle for us against this silent and invisible killer," Mayor Bennett said, "It's taken a life of one of our public safety members and a true servant of our community."

During the Q&A portion of the press conference, News 10 asked Governor Holcomb what the message can be from this tragic passing.

Governor Holcomb said first responders deserve all the credit and appreciation for the sacrifices they make, especially during this time. He said they know when they put that uniform on, that their purpose in life is to help us avoid danger, and that this burden shows their selflessness.

Governor Holcomb said this is a reminder of how close-knit our Hoosier communities are--like Terre Haute--and he has nothing but respect for John Schoffstall.

"To lose someone, like John Schoffstall, in a community where he is counted on by so many and looked up to by so many--It's difficult," Holcomb said.

Governor Holcomb ended with this. He said John Schoffstall was taken from us way too early, but he suspects that every day he put that uniform on and went out and did his job, he knew exactly what he was doing. He says this deserves the ultimate respect. His thoughts and prayers go out to the Schoffstall family and the entire Wabash Valley.