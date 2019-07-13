Clear

Governor Eric Holcomb announces bid for re-election

Governor Eric Holcomb announces bid for re-election at the famous Hoosier gym in Knightstown Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANA - Governor Eric Holcomb made a big announcement Saturday.

Holcomb was at the famous Hoosier gym in Knightstown Saturday afternoon.

There he announced he would be running for re-election.

Those on Holcomb's election team said Hoosiers know they have a friend and ally in the governor.

The governor will get started right away on the campaign trail.

He's meeting with voters in Noblesville and Shelbyville Monday.

