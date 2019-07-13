Governor Eric Holcomb announces bid for re-election

INDIANA - Governor Eric Holcomb made a big announcement Saturday.
Holcomb was at the famous Hoosier gym in Knightstown Saturday afternoon.
There he announced he would be running for re-election.
Those on Holcomb's election team said Hoosiers know they have a friend and ally in the governor.
The governor will get started right away on the campaign trail.
He's meeting with voters in Noblesville and Shelbyville Monday.
