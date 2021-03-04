Governor Eric Holcomb announced Next Level Trail Grants

INDIANAPOLIS, (WTHI) - As the weather gets warmer, it is a good time to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors!

Governor Eric Holcomb announced today that communities and nonprofits across the state will receive nearly 30 million dollars for 70 miles of new trail development. This is part of the second round of the Next Level Trails grant award program.

Locally, there will be new walking and biking trails in both Vigo and Parke County. Over half a million dollars will go toward 14.5 miles of new mountain biking trails at the Griffin Bike Park. This will also include over 4 miles of trails to accommodate riders with disabilities.

Additionally, 5 million dollars will go toward developing a new rail-trail in Parke County. This trail will be 10 miles long.

Holcomb believes this is a good way for residents and tourists to enjoy the beauty of the state.

“It’s connecting ourselves to one another, not just virtually but in a real way,” Holcomb said. “And there is nothing better than that.”

To learn more about the Next Level Trail Program, you can visit their website here.