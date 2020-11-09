Clear
BREAKING NEWS All Vigo County middle schools set to start remote learning later this week Full Story

Government agency tasked with transition process has yet to recognize Biden's victory

President Donald Trump's administration has yet to sign off on a key document needed to formally begin the transition process while he continues to baselessly claim election fraud and refuses to concede the race.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's administration has yet to sign off on a key document needed to formally begin the transition process while he continues to baselessly claim election fraud and refuses to concede the race.

This week, all eyes are on the Trump-appointed General Services Administration administrator, Emily W. Murphy, to recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the election and president-elect. Murphy isn't a household name, but she's the person tasked with officially affirming Biden has won the election on behalf of the Trump administration.

She needs to sign a letter to release funds to the Biden transition team through a process called ascertainment. This would mark the first formal acknowledgment from the Trump administration that Biden has in fact won the election, but it would also unlock access to national security tools to streamline background checks and additional funds to pay for training and incoming staff.

Yet nearly 48 hours after the race was called by numerous news organizations, Murphy has not yet signed off. A GSA spokesperson declined to provide a specific timeline for when ascertainment would take place, a clear signal the agency won't get ahead of the President, who has yet to admit he lost.

"An ascertainment has not yet been made," GSA spokesperson Pamela Pennington told CNN.

Pennington added that the General Services Administration doesn't pick who wins the election, but instead "ascertains the apparent successful candidate once a winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution."

She declined to respond to CNN's request for details on the threshold for an "apparent successful candidate."

Read more: CNN's 2020 election results

Back in early September, the Trump administration agreed to three documents, memoranda of understanding, with the Biden transition team, as laid out by the Presidential Transition Act. They were signed by the General Services Administration, the Department of Justice, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. At the time, $9.62 million was allocated to the Biden transition team for pre-election services, which the team continues to receive.

Once Murphy makes the decision on a successful election winner, that would trigger the release of an additional $9.9 million in funds for post-election services, which includes $6.3 million for the incoming administration, $1 million for appointee orientation and training, and $2.6 million for outgoing services.

Among the items outlined in those MOUs, a transition official told CNN, were an agreement for the Trump administration to provide the Biden transition with office space, communications services, payment or reimbursement for certain activities, staff payroll, travel for the President-elect, expedited security clearance processes for national security nominees, and secure, compartmented national security briefings.

Murphy was nominated by Trump in 2017 and unanimously confirmed.

Former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki, who is working with the Biden transition on nominations, called on the GSA to "quickly" ascertain Biden on Sunday.

"Now that the election has been independently called for Joe Biden, we look forward to the GSA Administrator quickly ascertaining Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the President-elect and Vice President-elect," Psaki tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Psaki added, "America's national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power."

Additionally, the Center for Presidential Transition's advisory board, a nonpartisan group, issued a statement Sunday evening, also calling on the Trump administration to "immediately" ascertain.

"Now the real challenge begins. We urge the Trump administration to immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the Presidential Transition Act," the board said in a statement, which was signed by Bush administration chief of staff Josh Bolten, Bush administration Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt, Clinton chief of staff Mack McLarty and Obama Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker.

In the meantime, there are informal ways to continue the transition process, said Clay Johnson III, who ran George W. Bush's transition in 2000 at a time when the election's outcome was delayed by more than a month over the disputed results in Florida.

"(Dick) Cheney said, 'We can't wait to see who wins this thing, we have to assume we win it. Full speed ahead,' " Johnson recalled, adding that the Bush transition team was unsure if they would get government support and resources and when it would come. Instead, they raised private money and rented their own office space.

"Money to support a privately funded transition is easy to raise. (The Biden team) can raise millions of dollars in half a day," Johnson said.

Bush's team was not legally allowed to formally offer any positions or conduct background checks, so they instead held informal interviews and informal background checks, asking candidates to divulge any possible red flags in their records.

Trump has made no public indication that he plans to concede or recognize the legitimacy of Biden's victory, and CNN has reported that his campaign is planning a messaging blitz to fuel its argument -- unsupported by any evidence to date -- that the President's second term is being stolen from him through corrupt vote counts in battleground states.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm and Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police investigate shooting near THS

Image

Massive drug bust in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 77

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

David explains lightning

Image

New Brazil Police Department Headquarters

Image

Winter Road Preps

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 487987

Reported Deaths: 10538
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2186625798
DuPage30244680
Lake26144549
Will24580476
Kane22192380
Winnebago13600215
St. Clair9258241
McHenry9204126
Madison9154169
Champaign786633
Sangamon594369
Peoria585592
McLean552540
Rock Island5503104
Kankakee494986
Macon447076
Kendall390332
Tazewell371464
LaSalle360681
DeKalb334843
Adams280629
Boone258126
Coles247347
Williamson240566
Vermilion235022
Whiteside233056
Clinton216436
Jackson185629
Ogle17928
Knox175031
Effingham16775
Stephenson161813
Randolph155719
Grundy15128
Marion139929
Henry13399
Franklin129313
Bureau129019
Monroe126540
Morgan125927
Jefferson121555
Christian118231
Lee11507
Macoupin110112
Livingston109912
McDonough104325
Woodford98818
Douglas98310
Fayette95926
Shelby90322
Logan8786
Union87826
Iroquois86020
Fulton8374
Montgomery78017
Saline75114
Jersey74722
Crawford7446
Warren69011
Jo Daviess68911
Carroll67917
Bond6579
Wayne63622
Perry62616
Pike62212
Moultrie5948
Cass57011
Hancock5545
Clark49519
Greene49519
Edgar49214
Johnson4880
Lawrence4548
Mercer4497
Clay43016
Piatt4234
De Witt4199
Jasper41810
Richland41619
Cumberland4156
Washington4112
Mason40513
Ford39719
White3536
Wabash3266
Pulaski2801
Menard2341
Massac2262
Marshall2114
Hamilton1922
Alexander1822
Brown1790
Henderson1720
Scott1480
Edwards1350
Putnam1350
Gallatin1343
Stark1293
Schuyler1271
Unassigned1220
Calhoun1210
Hardin700
Pope521
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 210374

Reported Deaths: 4629
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion30427804
Lake18802392
Elkhart12133169
St. Joseph12089186
Allen11441250
Hamilton8418136
Vanderburgh738388
Tippecanoe544622
Porter499464
Johnson4131154
Hendricks4082145
Monroe393242
Delaware372991
Clark368968
Vigo364656
Madison3276107
LaPorte312773
Kosciusko282634
Cass256426
Warrick246167
Floyd226972
Howard207471
Wayne203741
Marshall196133
Bartholomew185860
Dubois184829
Henry174630
Grant169144
Boone163451
Hancock161345
Noble161339
Jackson146224
Dearborn134828
Morgan131441
Lawrence127442
Clinton125917
Shelby122347
Gibson120313
Knox114612
Daviess111537
Fayette110026
DeKalb109614
LaGrange101218
Harrison98824
Jasper9717
Miami9515
Posey94411
Adams92611
Putnam90921
Steuben89210
Montgomery86122
White80117
Decatur79939
Wabash79314
Whitley7386
Greene71946
Ripley70712
Wells69615
Randolph68313
Huntington6767
Scott66917
Clay66218
Perry63918
Starke62812
Jefferson5906
Jay5557
Sullivan54714
Spencer5446
Jennings53813
Fulton52113
Orange50427
Washington4794
Fountain4724
Carroll46913
Franklin45925
Pike40918
Rush3656
Owen3641
Vermillion3622
Tipton36023
Newton35312
Parke3506
Blackford3227
Pulaski25310
Martin2430
Crawford1971
Brown1863
Ohio1687
Union1680
Switzerland1540
Benton1521
Warren1461
Unassigned0246