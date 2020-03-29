Govenor J.B. Pritzker signs executive order extending application deadlines within the cannabis industry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - We've got new information for you about application extensions within the cannabis industry in Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed an executive order extending the deadline for license applications.

This is for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licences.

The extension comes in response to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to submit this applications to the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been extended from March 30th to April 30th.

The July 1st deadline for issuing these licenses remains in effect.