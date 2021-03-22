Gov. Pritzker Announces Income Tax Filing Extension

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced an extension of the state tax filing deadline to May 17 from April 15. The new deadline matches the deadline extension for federal tax filing.

The 2.4 million taxpayers who have already filed their Illinois income tax will not be affected.

The Illinois extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15th.

"The fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file tax returns electronically and request a direct deposit into a checking or savings account," said David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. "The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage. For taxpayers awaiting a refund, utilize IDOR's Where's My Refund? to locate specific information about the status of any refund due."

Free filing of Form IL-1040 is available through MyTax Illinois. Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their Illinois Individual Income Tax refunds using the Where's My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also lookup IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2020 tax year, please visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.