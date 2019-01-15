INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’ll talk about the need for a state hate crimes law during his State of the State speech.
The Republican governor will be giving his third such speech Tuesday evening before a joint session of the Indiana House and Senate. It will begin at 7 p.m. News 10 will live stream it here and on myFOX10.
Holcomb said Monday he would also discuss education funding but didn’t give details. Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders have talked about the importance of boosting teacher salaries, but the governor has proposed just a 2 percent funding increase for public schools each of the next two years.
Holcomb says Indiana needs to adopt a law specifically against crimes fueled by biases over race, religion and sexual orientation.
Democratic Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis says Holcomb must show passionate support to help the proposal become law.
TRADEMARK AND COPYRIGHT 2019 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Related Content
- Gov. Holcomb to talk about hate crimes law, school money in State of the State speech
- Holcomb played behind-the-scenes role on hate crime bill
- Gov. Holcomb unveils 2018 legislative session agenda
- Advocates say hate crime law would help Indiana’s reputation
- Push for hate crime laws fail again in Indiana legislature
- 22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law
- Community members respond to Indiana possibly passing hate crime laws
- 'The time is now' Group reacts to Governor Holcomb's push for hate crimes legislation in Indiana
- Responses to Governor Holcomb's State of the State address
- Sunday alcohol sales bill makes it to Gov. Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law