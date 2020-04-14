Gov. Holcomb to look at possible changes to stay-at-home order

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – President Donald Trump plans to announce a task force to reopen the economy, Tuesday. Governor Eric Holcomb said he plans to take a second look at possible tweaks to the state’s stay-at-home order on Friday.

Indiana University Kelley School of Business economist Kyle Anderson said what that could look like is the governor broadening what is considered “essential.”

Anderson said people shouldn’t get too excited about baseball games or concerts just yet but we could start to see some businesses up and running by May.

President Donald Trump said Monday the “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy in each state will come from the White House.

A specific set of criteria has not yet been announced. Officials on both sides of the aisle have argued blanket guidelines won’t work for all states.

Gov. Holcomb said he is working with the president on a timeline for Indiana. That decision depends heavily on when the state sees a peak in cases.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Indiana has not yet seen it’s surge in cases. She expects that to happen end of April into early May.

Indiana’s stay at home order expires next week with Marion County’s in effect until May 1.