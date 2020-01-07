Gov. Holcomb declares ‘Eva Education Day’ in honor of Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – January 27, 2020 will be ‘Eva Education Day’ in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a proclamation on Monday.

The special day coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Eva Kor was a survivor of the Holocaust. Kor and her twin sister, Miriam survived experiments by Dr. Josef Mengele at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Kor dedicated her life to Holocaust education. That includes establishing the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.

Museum director Leah Simpson tells News 10 this announcement would certainly bring her joy.

“Well, Eva had a sweet spot for Governor Holcomb,” Simpson explained. “And the fact that she was four-foot-seven and he's six-foot-seven, I don't know. They were always so cute together, and she would have been pleased, and she would have been smiling, and she would have had some witty comment, of course.”

As part of the proclamation, every middle school and high school principal across the state will receive the Eva Educational Toolkit. It includes a copy of the documentary “Eva: A-7063,” which focuses on Eva’s story and message of forgiveness. The goal is that many schools will show this documentary on January 27.

This is just another step in furthering her message.

"It was through her survival that she became the educator, and it was kind of therapy for her, but it was also just very important for her to share this message and to teach the children,” Simpson said.

The Vigo County Public Library will pay tribute to Eva on education day with a small display.

"You know, her life was so embedded in the Wabash Valley,” Garrett Brown with the Vigo County Public Library said. “We want to preserve that the best we can, alongside the Candles Museum. And you know, presenting this literature that we have on her around is just one of the best ways we can do that."

Simpson says Eva's teaching reaches beyond the events of history.

"She not only wanted them to learn about the Holocaust, but she wanted them to learn about healing and forgiveness.”

Lessons we can all learn from.

The Candles Holocaust Museum will be open the evening of January 27. A candle-lighting ceremony will take place in honor of the survivors of the liberation of Auschwitz. The winners of the 75th-anniversary arts contest will be announced on this date. The museum has also partnered with the Illinois Holocaust Museum to have former Congresswoman Michelle Holtzman speak via live stream.